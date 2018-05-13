Mirfield air cadet Kiara up for prestigious national accolade

AN AIR cadet from 868 (Mirfield) Squadron has been selected by Wing Commander Brian Daniel as a nomination for South and West Yorkshire Wing in the annual national competition to find the year’s best cadets – for the second year running.

Flight Sergeant Kiara Baillie had been delighted with her selection last year, but was amazed to find she had been nominated for another year for the ATC 75 Sword (best female cadet in the country).

Selection is based on the cadet’s achievements, their personal presentation and an interview. In the past year Kiara has added to her achievements with:

l Promotion to flight sergeant

l Air Cadet Pilot Scholarship – training to solo flight standard in a light aircraft

l Completion of Silver level Duke of Edinburgh Award

l St John Activity First Aid qualification

l Top scoring first-aider in North Region competition

l Captain of her squadron’s first aid team: winners of both South and West Yorkshire Wing and North Region competitions, and runners-up in the national competition

l South and West Yorkshire Wing Sportscadet of the Year

l Cadet Drill Instructor course, with recommendation to help staff future courses

l Requested by Regional Commandant North to be one of two cadets, nationally, to deliver a presentation to AOC 22 Group at the Royal Air Force Air Cadets Formal Inspection

Outside the corps Kiara pursues an interest in diving, swimming, piano and octopush (underwater hockey).

She has competed at a national level in diving, but her main pursuit is octopush in which she has competed, representing her club and Great Britain, at international events.

Flight Sergeant Baillie was put forward by her Squadron Commander Flight Lieutenant Peter Doubell.

He said: “Kiara is an extraordinarily accomplished and competent young lady, who thoroughly deserves this accolade; she still has much that she wants to achieve and I am sure will go on to further success.”

The local Air Cadet Squadron meets at the Air Cadet Centre in Mirfield on Huddersfield Road near the Stocks Bank Road junction, on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

For more information about the cadets visit the Mirfield centre or contact Flt Lt Peter Doubell on 01924 498896.