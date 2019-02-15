Mirfield pub The Pear Tree wins top CAMRA award

A pub in Mirfield has been named ‘Heavy Woollen Winter Pub of the Season’ by the local Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

Andy Kassube, chairman of the CAMRA branch, recently visited The Pear Tree to present the coveted award to the publicans Alan and Emmy Ingle.

Mr Kassube said: “Recently in this area we have seen two of the Heavy Woollen branches’ Good Beer Guide pubs put up for sale and so it was great to see so many people enjoying the atmosphere of this thriving pub. It is great to see the hard work done by Alan, Emmy and their team.

“The Pear Tree has now won three Pub of the Season awards since Alan took over the pub in 2010 when trade was dwindling, and the pub was really struggling.

“The couple undertook a very tasteful refurbishment which has appealed to clientele of all ages.

“The pub has maintained a welcoming atmosphere and they have developed a good reputation for their food.

“Alan has also developed the beer garden which is a very popular location in summer where people are able to sit and watch the boats go by on the river Calder.”