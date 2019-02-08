Molly takes trip of a lifetime

A young Cleckheaton resident who spent 10 weeks working on a project fighting poverty in Cambodia is calling on other young people in the area to consider volunteering overseas.

Molly Westhead, 19, travelled to Cambodia in October 2018 with international development organisation VSO, as part of the UK government funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme, where she worked alongside young volunteers from Cambodia and the UK.

She lived with a local host family so that she was fully immersed into the community and could gain a better understanding of the challenges people there face.

ICS volunteers, aged 18-25, work on long-term projects that seek to end poverty in some of the poorest countries in the world. The scheme offers young people the chance to gain valuable new skills while working on projects that make a genuine difference to the people and communities they are supporting. Those aged 23-35 can apply to be ICS team leaders.

Molly said: “Many young people in Cambodia struggle to attain qualifications required for a successful future as a result of a poor education system.

“Particularly in rural areas, the quality of education is poor due to a lack of funding, teachers and of access to an education in general. Often, children are discouraged from attending school due to their help being required by their families –who rely on an income from the farming of rice.

“Our project aimed to boost the number of children attending school to the age of 16, and to also improve the quality of the education they receive through providing them with support, appropriate equipment and also working alongside the teachers to create more interactive, and interesting lesson plans.

“I have already started planning my return to Cambodia in order to visit the friends, family and the three schools I volunteered in. ICS offered me the opportunity to challenge myself and to help others, while making friendships and memories to last a lifetime.”

Felicity Morgan, director of ICS at VSO, said: “It’s really inspiring to hear about the fantastic work Molly did on placement. We’re incredibly proud that UK aid is supporting young Brits to bring about positive change in some of the world’s poorest communities.”

Visit www.volunteerics.org to find out more about ICS.