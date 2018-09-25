More houses planned for Mirfield

More houses are being planned for Mirfield and residents have expressed their concern.

People living near Granny Lane have been sent a letter advising that they can take part in consultation in relation to proposals to build 65 homes on a parcel of land close to Grade II listed Sheep Ings Farm.

The land forms part of Kirklees Council’s Local Plan and is designated for housing.

The 2.23 hectare (5.5 acres) site is earmarked for housing by Edinburgh-based Miller Homes, which plans to build a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

In his letter Jonathan Dunbavin, managing director of Leeds-based independent planning consultancy ID Planning, said Miller Homes wished to engage with local residents “prior to the submission of a full planning application to Kirklees Council to develop the site for 65 dwellings”.

The deadline for residents to submit comments is October 16.

The proposal has already received objections from people living nearby, with several highlighting the area’s susceptibility to flooding as a cause for concern.

And in an echo of fears about the Balderstone Hall Fields site, also in Mirfield. there is disquiet about the presence of historical coal workings on the land.

A spokesperson for the campaign group Save Mirfield, which has also led objections to the Balderstone Hall Fields development, said although the site was green belt it had been allocated for housing.

“There are several constraints. Part of the site is within a flood zone. It’s also close to Grade II listed buildings and within a coal mining area.

“But just because something is allocated doesn’t mean it is automatically approved. There’s still a chance for people to object.

“Residents should be careful and avoid giving detailed objections as that just helps the developer.

“That may be what the planning department wants but it’s not what objectors want. They should keep their powder dry.”

The Edinburgh-based developer’s website advertises “a wide range of properties in the region” on 13 sites across Yorkshire and the surrounding areas.

In the Yorkshire region it currently has nine developments with four more due to open before the end of the year. At the time of writing the Granny Lane site is not listed.

A spokesperson for Miller Homes said: “We can confirm we are developing proposals for new homes at Granny Lane, Mirfield, which has been included in the council’s draft local plan for residential housing.

“Prior to submission of our application we are keen to engage with the local community and as part of this process we have issued information to people living in the area in order to share our plans with them and invite their feedback.

“The feedback we receive will be reviewed alongside technical considerations to help inform our final submission to Kirklees Council.”