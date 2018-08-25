Mosque BBQ cooks up cancer cash

A quiet Saturday afternoon in Thornhill Lees was quickly fired up with local lads serving up burgers and biryani as they joined the fight against cancer.

A team of a team of 25 volunteers at the Darul Ilm mosque meticulously organised a barbecue and car wash to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

The outstanding success of the event astounded both staff and volunteers alike with cars circling around the mosque.

MP Paula Sherriff also praised the group’s efforts during her visit.

The Dewsbury Cancer Research UK shop staff, who recently received a cheque for £1,150 from the team, said the volunteers, some as young as nine, were ‘inspiring’.