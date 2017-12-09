Mount bowled over by awards

Mount Cricket Club in Batley celebrated its 40th annual presentation event in front of a packed audience in the Al-Hikmah Centre at the weekend.

The event was attended by members of the community along with a whole host of community, voluntary and statutory organisations, businesses and members of the cricketing elite.

In attendance also was Tim Hare, Her Majesty’s Vice Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, who gave the club the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award is the highest accolade that can be given to a voluntary group.

At the evening, Mount also received the coveted Clubmark accreditation from the ECB and Sports England which confirms the club’s ongoing commitment to being a safe, effective and child-friendly organisation.

The audience were shown a DVD which captured the two cricket camps run in Palestine (at Bethlehem with the Kadir Sports Centre and Mount Olives Sports Club).

They were run by six of the club’s qualified ECB coaches together with other individuals from the local community undertook a sporting and humanitarian visit to the children and families of Palestine and visiting the blessed Masjid Al-Aksa in Jerusalem. The initiative was supported by 21 different organisations and individuals.

The audience also heard about the work the club is doing to promote inclusivity.

The club was established in 1975/6 by two enthusiastic cricketers Hanif Mayet – who remains its chairman – and the late Farid Karolia.

It has progressed through various Yorkshire leagues and now plays its senior cricket in the Halifax Cricket League.