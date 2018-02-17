Move to recover healthcare items

Healthwatch Kirklees is currently running an amnesty for crutches, walking aids and wheelchairs.

Throughout February healthwatch is encouraging anyone across the Kirklees region who has any unwanted crutches, wheelchairs or walking aids to hand them into us so that they can be recycled and re-used in local hospitals.

Healthwatch Kirklees is a watchdog for NHS and Social Care services for the local area.

It listens to people, especially the most vulnerable, to understand their experiences of health and social care to help maintain and improve services.

It also influences those who have the power to change NHS and social care services so that they better meet people’s needs now and in the future.

Healthwatch also empowers and informs people to get the most from their health and social care services, and is a charity which is independent of the NHS.

Clare Costello, senior advisor Healthwatch Kirklees said: “We have heard many stories from patients during the past 12 months, about having difficulties returning crutches or other equipment to local hospitals.

“We think this amnesty could potentially have a financial benefit to the local health economy especially as winter pressures mount but also help people de-clutter their homes of unwanted equipment.”

If any residents have some of this equipment laying around in their home and would like to return it please contact healthwatch on 01924 450379 or email info@healthwatchkirklees.co.uk.