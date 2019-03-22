MP joins cancer campaign

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff has been helping to raise awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer.

Becoming a ‘Teal Hero’ for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month at a special event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ovarian Cancer, Sherriff joined parliamentarians coming together to learn more about the symptoms of ovarian cancer and pledge to help raise awareness.

The designated colour for ovarian cancer is teal.

The symptoms of ovarian cancer are:

○ Persistent bloating – not bloating that comes and goes

○ Feeling full quickly and/or loss of appetite

○ Pelvic or abdominal pain

○ Urinary symptoms (needing to wee more urgently or more often than usual)

Other symptoms can include unexpected weight loss, changes in bowel habits, and extreme fatigue.

If you regularly experience any of these symptoms, which are not normal for you, it is important that you see your GP.

It is unlikely that your symptoms are caused by a serious problem, but it is important to be checked out.

Paula Sherriff MP said: “Eleven women die every day from ovarian cancer.

“Early diagnosis saves lives, so I was pleased to become a ‘teal hero’ as an opportunity to take action and help raise awareness of the symptoms of ovarian cancer.

“Although there was a fun element to the event, ensuring women know the symptoms of this disease is extremely serious and I plan on continuing to be a teal hero in the future, working to ensure more women are diagnosed sooner.”