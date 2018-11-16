MP on Armed Forces mission

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin was offered a unique insight into the work of Armed Forces personnel during a visit to British troops in Kenya.

The trip formed part of the year-long Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme in which MPs spend time with a branch of the Armed Forces to gain a deeper understanding of life in the military.

Ms Brabin’s time at the British Army Training Unit in Kenya during Parliamentary recess saw her spend time with battalions including the Parachute Regiment to learn about life in camp.

Ms Brabin said: “As a proud supporter of our Armed Forces I felt the opportunity to gain a deeper insight into their important, courageous and tireless work was too good to miss. Many of my constituents join the Armed Forces to serve their country and, as their representative in Parliament, I feel it’s important that I broaden my knowledge of the complexities of military life.

“My time on the scheme so far has offered an invaluable insight into the vital role the Armed forces play in our defence as well as the numerous career opportunities it can offer.

“I’m very much looking forward to learning more over the coming months.”