MP pays visit to award-winning development

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff recently visited a Mirfield-based builder who beat more than 16,000 site managers in the UK to be crowned NHBC’s Supreme winner in the 2017 Pride in the Job competition.

Nigel Smith of Darren Smith Homes was awarded for his success, skill and exceptional achievement for building homes of the highest standard at St Paul’s Lock in Mirfield.

The collection of one and two-bedroom apartments is set within a private and gated community exclusively for the over 55s.

The visit was organised by NHBC, the UK’s leading warranty provider and insurance provider for new homes, to showcase the high quality new homes at the Yorkshire development.

Paula Sherriff MP congratulated Darren Smith Homes for their outstanding work on the development.

She also listened to challenges the industry is currently facing to help gain a better understanding of how Government can support small house builders.

Paula Sherriff MP said: “It was great to meet with award winning local builder Nigel Smith at St Paul’s Lock in Mirfield and hear of the pride that he and his small firm take in their work.

“It’s always good to have the chance to meet local business people and to hear about what can be done nationally to support them.

“It’s clear that there is more that can be done for those small house builders who offer much needed high quality housing – something I’ll be following closely in Parliament.”

Mr Smith said: “We are delighted that one of our local MPs has taken the time and trouble to visit St Paul’s Lock.”