MP speaks with pupils after tour

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff swapped her seat on the font bench in Parliament for a seat on the front bench in the school’s main hall as she made a special visit to Thornhill Community Academy and joined with students following her address during the assembly.

Paula’s visit began by meeting headteacher Bev Matthews and going on a tour of the Academy where she was able to see the work that is being done to improve student progress and outcomes.

WORKSHOPS: Parents attended a series of events at the academy.

This was followed by an assembly for students in Year 9 where Paula spoke about the work of a Member of Parliament and how she came to be elected to represent the people of Dewsbury.

Paula outlined her career journey from school, college and previous employment where she had firstly worked as a victim support officer before working in the National Health Service.

Paula also spoke about her interests in society and politics and her desire to campaign for improvements to local healthcare services.

Paula answered questions from students which ranged from MP’s pay and conditions to had she seen the Queen, and on issues regarding Brexit to how she had changed since entering politics.

As part of the academy’s community initiatives, workshops have recently been provided for a group of parents as a means of better equipping them to help their children with their studies at school.

The programme comprised of a series of events that were held at the academy. Organised by ethnic minority achievement coordinator Fatema Mulla, they were attended by 10 parents over a period of six weeks.

During their time at the Academy the visiting parents had the opportunity to take part in wide variety of workshops enabling them to develop their own skills and knowledge.

Workshops included the importance of reading, developing spelling, revision support and healthy eating.

An academy spokesman said: “The workshops have been greatly enjoyed and valued by the parents taking part and it is hoped to run further events in the future.”