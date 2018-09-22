MP tickled pink to back cause

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin added a splash of pink to her attire to support Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink fundraiser, which will take place on Friday, October 19 to raise money for vital breast cancer research.

Ms Brabin was joined by over 200 other parliamentarians in Westminster last week all encouraging people across the UK to take part on wear it pink day and raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

The MP is calling for her constituents across Batley and Spen to join her, as well as thousands of others across the UK, to sign up and take part in wear it pink which takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to date has raised over £31 million towards Breast Cancer Now’s important work.

Ms Brabin continues her support by joining over 290 MPs across the country as a Breast Cancer Now Ambassador, advocating breast cancer issues and support for the charity’s research both in Batley and Spen and nationally.

Tracy Brabin said MP: “Breast cancer is still the most common form of cancer in the UK. Each year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease.

“That’s why I’m so passionate about encouraging everyone in Batley and Spen to take part in wear it pink day.

“Wear it pink is great way to come together with friends and family to have fun whilst raising money for Breast Cancer Now’s vital research.

“As you can see from my photograph, all it takes is an additional splash of pink to your normal outfit.

“As a Breast Cancer Now Ambassador I am proud to raise awareness of the impact of the disease locally, and to support and advocate for the charity’s research.”

○ Anyone can take part in wear it pink, whether at work, school or in your community.

All you need to do is wear something pink, or hold a pink themed event, and donate to Breast Cancer Now.

With every penny raised, fundraisers across the UK will be helping the charity achieve its aim that, if we all act now, by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live, and live well.

To take part in wear it pink this October, please visit wearitpink.org/2018MP for further details, fundraising ideas and how to register for your free fundraising pack.