Museums project hits lotto jackpot

Kirklees Museums and Galleries have successfully bid for £216,700 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s (NLHF) Resilient Heritage Fund.

The fund will support an exciting and transformative 18-month programme for the museums service.

The project will build on recent work carried out during projects supported by the NLHF and Arts Council England.

An advisory group will be established involving local groups and organisations to develop an ambitious vision for museums and heritage in Kirklees.

This new project will explore how the unique stories of the people and places of the past can inspire the future and play an important role in tourism, economic regeneration, education and people’s health and well-being.

In North Kirklees, the team will financially test a masterplan for Oakwell Hall and develop a plan for Bagshaw Museum.

The project will also look at strategic priorities for the heritage offer across the district.

Jacqui Gedman, chief executive of Kirklees Council, said: “It is exciting to have an opportunity to engage with partners and audiences, take a collaborative approach to our heritage and focus on the long term future.

“This is vital in order to protect and support our rich heritage and to make it as accessible as possible for the people of Kirklees.

“We hope that local people and stakeholders will give the project their full support.”

Karl Battersby, director of economy and infrastructure at Kirklees Council, said: “We very much welcome this funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to be able to strengthen links between our heritage and key council strategies and plans, particularly regeneration across Kirklees.”