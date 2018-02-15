My ‘incredible’ visit to Houses of Parliament

Mandy Barrett has specialised in the teaching of art for the past four years and has worked hard to develop the school’s visual art curriculum into one that is recognised nationwide as a shining example of good practice.

My art blog has had over 47,000 hits, worldwide and as a result of this I was invited to speak in the House of Commons at an APPG meeting in May 2016. Mandy and school headteacher Melanie Cox were given 13 minutes, plus question time, to state why they believed the teaching of art was important in primary school. This sparked her curiosity of Parliament.

Mandy Barrett with MP Tracy Brabin (left) who Tweeted: "Brilliant meeting and fantastic hearing their thoughts on education directly from the chalk face with my lovely constituent and arty genius Mandy."