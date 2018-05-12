MyMirfield and Co-op prize adds up to £290

At the MyMirfield Dinner and Awards Fundraiser, Mirfield Co-op donated a trolley dash to the auction and the winner, Carl Bird, recently took to the shop floor to earn his prize.

In Carl’s two minutes, he managed to fill his trollies with nearly £250 of goods. He also collected four inflatables, each attached with a £10 Co-op voucher.

The dash was started by Mayor Martin Ibberson and organised by store manager John Marsh.

The Mirfield Co-op Community Team received recognition at this year’s dinner and awards.