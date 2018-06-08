MyMirfield gets Pulse racing to claim accolade

The MyMirfield group was a big winner at the 2018 Pulse Radio Community Awards.

The awards recognise any organisation, individual or team who have done something out of the ordinary to raise money for charity to help make a real difference.

Festive fun: MyMirfield's Christmas lights switch-on festival.

It’s not purely about the amount of money raised for charity, it’s about the commitment and dedication which has gone into making a difference.

The award could have been created for MyMirfield which supports all things Mirfield – its businesses, retailers, organisations, events and residents.

MyMirfield is only two people Richard Hartley and Martin Ibberson who organise various activities for the good of the area.

Mr Hartley said: “We are so proud and grateful. We don’t do it for rewards and recognition, but it is nice to know what we are doing is appreciated.

Bagged up: An event to clean up the Mirfield area.

“We also couldn’t do any of it without having great businesses, retailers, organisations and events to promote, and who in turn have supported us.

“We wish to thank them also. Thank you.”