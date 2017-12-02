Natasha figures out competition

A freelance personal trainer based in Batley has performed well in a national competition.

The Natural Physique Association (NPA) recently held its annual British Championship for the 14th consecutive year, which saw athletes from around the country step on stage for the title of the best in Britain.

Natasha Gelder, who based at Joe G’s Fitness Centre in Morley, took third place in her first competition and was invited to compete in the British Championship in the Trained Figure Class.

Natasha worked continuously to make improvements to her physique so she could compete against the best in Britain, alongside 73 other competitors all dedicated to the sport, and finished the event in fifth place.

This result was an outstanding one as this is Natasha’s first year of competing.

The NPA is the biggest natural bodybuilding show in Britain and attracts many competitors due to its multitude of classes, including four separate categories for female athletes, a disability class and an over 60s Master’s class for more seasoned athletes.

After weeks of dieting and training, the big day almost did not go ahead as the original venue the British Finals were due to be held at went into administration just five days before the event was due to take place.

As soon as Michael Phillips, the founder of the federation, made the announcement on social media, many members of the NPA offered their support to the federation and offered to help in any way they could, with many even ringing around venues themselves and offering cash donations.

After searching for a new venue at the last minute, Michael’s ever positive outlook paid off as Carleton Community High School in Pontefract agreed that the NPA could hold the event in its theatre.