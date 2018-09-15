New Packhorse wins pub of the season award

A public house in Cleckheaton has scooped a Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA) accolade.

The New Packhorse was named as the pub of the season by the Heavy Woollen CAMRA branch and chairman Andy Kassube went along to the popular establishment to present the award.

He presented the coveted award to Sarah Ineson, manager of The New Packhorse.

The pub has been nominated a number of times for pub of the season and just missed out.

Mr Kassube said this was testimony to the consistency of the way the pub is run and after seven years of hard work it was good to see them winning.

He said: “In a period where pubs are sometimes struggling to survive in a tough economic climate it was great to see so many people enjoying the atmosphere of this thriving pub.

“In the locality recently, we have seen the closure of The Old Packhorse and looking unlikely to reopen and the nearby Rising Sun at Scholes turning into accommodation.

“Therefore, it is great to see the hard work done by Adam Darnbrough and his team coming to fruition.

“The pub constantly serves more than five superbly kept real ales at any time and Adam is delighted that the consistency of his product is recognised.

“On the night of the presentation there was a good selection including a number of beers from the local Saltaire brewery.

“Adam stressed that winning the award was a shock to him and thanked his staff for their support, and more importantly thanked his locals for their support over such a long period.

“The pub is continuing to prosper and the modern interior provides a stylish setting which pleases both young and old judging by the mix of clientele on the evening.”