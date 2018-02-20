New peer support group to boost mental health

A new support group with a difference in Batley offers people a way to look after their mental wellbeing in a non-clinical, confidential and friendly setting.

The national charity PeerTalk is behind the initiative and aims to set up a national network of peer support groups to offer support to those living with depression and related mental health conditions.

All Saints' Church, Batley

The groups, led by fully trained volunteers, offer a safe place for people to share as much or as little as they wish.

Rosa Trelfa, PeerTalk Project Director, said: “Research tells us that one in four people experience mental health difficulties in their lives. Depression is a very common condition.

“Any of us, irrespective of age, gender or background, can be affected at some point in our life and the isolation and suffering that comes with depression can be hard to bear as the stigma around it prevents people from seeking support.

“The strength of these peer support groups lies in the fact that the support offered comes from others who have a lived experience of depression, who understand, who will not judge, and who can offer help from their own experience.

“At PeerTalk we recognise the need to share, to create the space where people will be heard and accepted and know that it’s okay not to be okay.

“In this way, people who live with depression can find a way through it.”

There is no need to register in advance or make an appointment to attend the support group. You can just turn up and will be most welcome.

It takes place in Batley every Wednesday afternoon at The Community Room, All Saints Church on Stocks Lane, from 1.30pm and 3pm.

See www.peertalk.org.uk/index.php/support-groups for more details.