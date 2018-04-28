New Transpennine Express trains on track to enter service this year

TransPennine Express, which operates services from Dewsbury Station, said the first train in its futuristic Nova fleet has commenced testing in the Czech Republic.

The new Nova 3 train is now on track to enter service towards the end of this year.

The train is undergoing a wide variety of different tests including aerodynamics, braking and on-board information systems.

The 13 state-of-the-art, five carriage trains each have 291 seats compared to 181 on the current Class 185 trains operating by TPE on the route.

Once the testing is complete, the trains will travel to the UK where further tests will be carried out before carrying customers between Huddersfield, Leeds, York, Liverpool, Manchester, Scarborough and Middlesbrough.

Each train features high quality seating and interiors with more luggage space, plug and USB charging points, free on-board wi-fi in both standard and first class and the entertainment system Exstream featuring the latest TV shows, news and films.

Modern display screens that will provide real time reservation information have also been installed.

Leo Goodwin, managing director for TransPennine Express, said: “It’s great that our plans are now becoming reality and I can’t wait for our customers to see and experience these futuristic trains for themselves.

“New trains mean more seats and the experience onboard these new carriages will be completely transformed.

“Customers in this part of the world will soon be travelling on some of the newest trains in the country.”