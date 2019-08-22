Nine-year-old Jack scales the heights for charity

A nine-year-old boy from Birstall has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by climbing Ben Nevis,

Jack Watson, who attends Birstall Primary Academy, completed the seven-hour climb on Tuesday, July 23 with his dad Paul and three-year-old dog Bailey while on holiday in Scotland.

He has raised £340 for the Alzheimer’s Society, the UK’s leading dementia support and research charity.

Proud mum Clare said: “He’s done the Three Peaks before and climbed mountains, but he said he wanted to climb Ben Nevis.

“I don’t know where it came from but he said he wanted to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

“None of our family have had the condition, so I don’t know if he’s seen a documentary on it on television or something.

“I’m just so proud of him, it’s amazing.

“He rang me afterwards and said his feet were aching and that the dog wasn’t very impressed!

“When we went to the society’s headquarters in Leeds with the money, and they were brilliant. They showed us around and gave him a free t-shirt.

“He loves being outdoors and exploring - I dread to think what his next challenge will be!

“He’s proud of what he’s done. He’s been working towards his personal challenge badge for the cubs.

“We’d also really like to thank everyone who donated.”

Amy Blackburn, Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Jack chose to support Alzheimer’s Society in his amazing challenge climbing Ben Nevis. This is a great achievement for anyone, let alone a nine year old, and we would like to thank him for all his hard work raising much needed funds for us.

“There are around 67,000 people living with dementia in Yorkshire and the funds Jack has raised will go towards Alzheimer’s Society’s work supporting people living with the condition, campaigning for improvements in social care and funding research to ultimately find a cure.”