Open day to see what Building Abilities does

Building Abilities, a new Day Service for adults with learning disabilities, is holding an open day at Chickenley Community Centre on Saturday June 2.

On between 11am and 3pm, the idea is that people can have a look around the building, meet staff and get a flavour of the different activities that will be running.

Utilising a great community building which boasts a large sports hall, a full working kitchen, a community garden, an activities room and a social room with access to televisions, laptops and the internet.

The activities on offer will focus on promoting greater independence through developing a wider range of life skills while keeping people fit and healthy, and increasing their social circles of friends – all in a safe and secure environment.

In addition, the experienced staff will take service users out on a range of trips to sports centres, markets, bowling alley, the cinema, sporting events, theme parks and much more.

The group will also work in partnership with other local organisations such as Bespoke, based in Mirfield, to ensure service users develop a wider range of friends.

Our mission is to enable people with learning disabilities to lead full and purposeful lives within their community, and to develop a range of friendships, activities and relationships.

Building Abilities has a vision for the lives of people with learning disabilities and their families based on the four principles of rights, independence, choice and inclusion.

For more information about the open day or how to join the waiting list, give Paul a call on 07779 802755.

Building Abilities is due to start in Dewsbury on Monday September 10.