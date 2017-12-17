Outstanding praise for clinical team

Two doctors and their team at Dewsbury Hospital have been recognised as an “Outstanding Clinical team”.

Emergency consultant Patrick Tung and junior doctor Nick Raynor were commended by medical students at Leeds University in a recently launched scheme which recognises clinicians and teams for their contribution to teaching Leeds medical students.

Dr Tung said: “It’s great to know how much the students value their placement with us. Training the doctors of tomorrow and keeping their enthusiasm going is really important. It’s a tough job with a lot of training and we strive to make it as realistic for them as possible.”