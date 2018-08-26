Packaging firm wraps up treble at awards night

Dewsbury-based SME Yorkshire Packaging Systems (YPS) has been crowned both regional and national winners at the National Family Business Awards 2018 – the UK and Ireland’s only awards dedicated to family businesses.

YPS, a leading supplier of shrink wrapping solutions in the UK, is a second generation family company that has been trading since 1977.

David Johnson is founder and chairman, while his son Glyn is managing director and his daughter Rachel is operations director.

The winners were unveiled during a glittering awards ceremony at Wembley Stadium.

A grand total of three awards were claimed by YPS, including the North East Regional ‘Rising Star’ and National ‘Rising Star’ prizes, as well as a ‘Lifetime Achievement’ accolade, in direct recognition of chairman David Johnson’s four decades of success at YPS.

The Johnson family has navigated the business through good times and turbulent times, while always remaining true to the principles of trust, reliability and quality.

As a result the company is one of the most respected suppliers in the shrink wrapping industry today.

Glyn Johnson said: “We are extremely proud to be a family business that’s still going strong after 40 years. Our reputation is of paramount importance to us because of the family ties and this is reflected in every element of our business.

“It means that we value integrity, honesty and trustworthiness as well as having a deep sense of pride in every product and service we supply.

“The memory of scooping these three fantastic awards is something we will relish as a family for years to come.”