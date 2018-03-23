Pair take path to theatres career

Two employees at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust have been given the opportunity to embark on new careers through the National Apprenticeship Scheme.

Kelly Holt, 31 and Ella Moxon, 32, left their previous roles at the Trust to become apprentice HCAs in theatres at Pinderfields and will become fully qualified HCAs after a year.

The pair are just two of the Trust’s 42 apprentices who work across various roles at one of the three hospitals (Dewsbury, Pinderfields and Pontefract).

Ella, who had been a medical secretary for five years, said: “I wanted to do something completely different that didn’t involve sitting behind a desk all day.”

Prior to joining the Trust Kelly worked on building sites making new homes ready for their occupants once the construction work was complete.

“She then joined the Trust and worked as a sterilising technician for just over a year.

Kelly said: “As a sterilising technician I got very curious about the equipment we were cleaning and putting in trays to send to theatres.

“I wanted to know what certain things did and what happened to everything once it left our department. I wanted to see the other side, so I applied for this role. Its early days, but I haven’t looked back and I will certainly never set foot on a building site again.”

Debbie Swanston is the Lead for Apprenticeships at the Trust, she said: “Both Kelly and Ella are great examples of how apprenticeships are for anyone and can put you on the path to a completely new career.”