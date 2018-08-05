Parents Forum raises much-needed cash for Batley Food Bank

Members of the Batley Girls’ High School Parents Forum have been very busy raising money for Batley Food Bank.

Parents, governors, staff and students also donated essential grocery items and everyday toiletries.

Batley Food Bank collects food from the public and distributes it to families in need, providing enough food for the whole family for three meals a day for one week.

It provides access to anyone in need from Batley and the surrounding areas.

Carole Sallery, school governor and member of the Parents Forum, said: “We wanted to raise awareness in the response of our local Batley food bank which supplies food to families in crisis.

“This cause has touched so many parents and the school community, we therefore decided to raise funds and donations for this worthwhile cause.”