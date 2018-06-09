Parklife improves in Mirfield

Phase two of the Mirfield Playground Project was recently opened by the town’s mayor Martin Ibberson.

The official opening was followed by a family picnic.

Official opening: The park's new equipment was unveiled by the town's mayor.

The project, which started two years ago, is a small community group lead by two mums Karen Kendall and Sophie Leung with the aim of improving the children’s play area at Mirfield Memorial Park and making it a more exciting place to play.

Earlier, 170 trees from the Woodland Trust along with a willow playhouse and tunnel were planted in the park as part of the project.

Future additions planned for the popular park include picnic tables and a sensory garden.