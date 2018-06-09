Parklife improves in Mirfield

OFFICIAL Opening: The park's new equipment was unveiled by the town's mayor.
OFFICIAL Opening: The park's new equipment was unveiled by the town's mayor.

Phase two of the Mirfield Playground Project was recently opened by the town’s mayor Martin Ibberson.

The official opening was followed by a family picnic.

Official opening: The park's new equipment was unveiled by the town's mayor.

Official opening: The park's new equipment was unveiled by the town's mayor.

The project, which started two years ago, is a small community group lead by two mums Karen Kendall and Sophie Leung with the aim of improving the children’s play area at Mirfield Memorial Park and making it a more exciting place to play.

Earlier, 170 trees from the Woodland Trust along with a willow playhouse and tunnel were planted in the park as part of the project.

Future additions planned for the popular park include picnic tables and a sensory garden.