Paul nominated for RNIB award

Mirfield man Paul Stark has been nominated for the Royal National Institute of Blind People’s (RNIB) Vision Pioneer Award for Voice of the Community.

Paul volunteers for Tandem Trekkers in Huddersfield, a tandem cycling club for blind and partially people.

Tandem Trekkers enables many blind and partially sighted people to get out and ride in a safe and social environment, some for the first time since losing their sight.

As well as dedicating much of his time to the club, Paul helps to organise and lead many of the rides. Paul’s guidance and support in recent years has helped the club grow and operate independently. Paul has successfully organised rides with other clubs.

RNIB’s annual Vision Pioneer Awards took place in December at the Royal College of Nursing in London.

The ceremony celebrated good practice within the sight loss and eye health sector, and honours the achievements of professionals committed to supporting blind and partially sighted people.

Brittany Stead, who nominated Paul, said: “For some members, this has been the first time they have been able to ride a bike since losing their sight. It’s greatly uplifted them and made them realise so much is possible.”

Paul Stark, said: “I was absolutely delighted to be nominated for this award.

“It’s a brilliant feeling to know that the sight loss and eye health sector values my commitment to supporting blind and partially sighted people.”