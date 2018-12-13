Pay tribute to lost loved ones with a message on memorial Christmas tree

Batley Funeral Service is helping the Kirklees community pay tribute to their lost loved ones this Christmas. People can write a message for the memorial Christmas tree at the Bradford Road office.

Funeral Service Arranger Veronica Kittrick said “Family and friends can write a message or just their loved one’s name and personally place the star on the Christmas tree themselves if they wish.

“Christmas is a special time for people to be remembered and we want the community to come together and have another way of paying tribute.”

Batley Funeral Service has stars available in the branch with the memorial Christmas tree in place to carry out this special act of remembrance.

If you would like to visit at Christmas and place a star on the Christmas tree, everyone will be made welcome; this act of remembrance is not exclusive to just clients of Batley Funeral Service.