160 boxes of food donated at store

The Tesco store in Cleckheaton has held its annual food collection drive with more than 20 local groups volunteering their time along with colleagues.

The campaign collected more than 160 boxes of food which have now been sent to FareShare, based in Leeds.

Melanie Smiles, community champion at the store, said: “Our customers never cease to amaze me with their generosity and we would like to thank them. I would also like to thank all our volunteers and all the groups that took part in the collection.

“Without the support of the volunteers and colleagues we wouldn’t have been able to collect such a substantial amount.”