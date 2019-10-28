9 ways to keep pets safe and stress free on Bonfire Night
Well, the fireworks have already started as Bonfire Night approaches.
Loud bangs and flashes created by fireworks can frighten dogs, cats and small animals, so pet experts at Pure Pet Food have advised owners to take precautions and plan ahead to help keep animals calm in the lead up to Bonfire Night.
1. Microchip
Dogs and cats might panic and flee at the sound of a firework bang, so make sure that if they do run off, theyll be able to be returned to you safely.