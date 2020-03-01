Alcohol dependence prescriptions on the rise in north Kirklees, new figures show

More prescription drugs are being dispensed to treat alcohol dependence in north Kirklees, figures show.

Addiction experts say the increase is expected given a rise in alcohol-related hospital admissions in Yorkshire and the Humber – although the rest of the country has seen fewer of the drugs prescribed.

New NHS Prescription Services statistics reveal that NHS North Kirklees CCG dispensed 755 prescriptions for the three main alcohol dependence drugs in 2018. It was 32% more than during the previous year, in line with the rising number of admissions to hospital for alcohol-related diagnoses at both a regional and national level.

More prescriptions were dispensed in north Kirklees, and the number of alcohol-related hospital admissions in Yorkshire and the Humber rose to almost 130,000 in 2018-19 – 4% up on the year before.

Nuno Albuquerque, group treatment lead at addiction treatment specialists UKAT, said that with high rates of hospitalisation due to alcohol, he would expect to see higher prescribing rates for the drugs across the country.

Jo Churchill, Public Health Minister for Department of Health and Social Care, said alcohol care teams introduced in hospitals with the highest number of alcohol-related admissions expect to prevent 50,000 admissions over five years. She added: “This has a terrible impact on their lives and their families. Our aim is to see joined up services ensuring people can be directed to the appropriate place wherever and whenever they look for help.”