Argos issues 'immediate' recall of sleepbags as they could cause babies to overheat

Argos has urgently recalled baby sleep bags for safety reasons.

Parents are being warned that the level of insulation provided by the bags exceed the specified rating, which could cause a baby to overheat.

If you have either of these sleep bags for your child your are urged to return them to Argos immediately.

The products in question have the style numbers 134877764 and 134878142.

Argos told parents to "stop using the sleep bag immediately" and return them to an Argos store or a Sainsbury’s click and collect store for a full refund.

The store assured parents that they won't need a proof of purchase.

Alternatively, contact them on 0800 028 6658 or email tucustomerservices@sainsburys.co.uk and they will get a returns label to be sent to you.

If you have any questions Argos said you can call them free on: 0800 028 6658

The helpline is open 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday.