Batley and Birstall residents all set for Great Get Togethers

The Batley and Birstall region has taken great pride in leading the way when it comes to organising Great Get Together events, and this year is no different.

On Friday, school children from across the region make their way to Mount Pleasant rugby stadium as part of a special parade in memory of the Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox. The march will start at Batley Market Place at 10am and all are invited to join.

On Saturday, from 10am-11.30am, Upper Batley High School will host the Batley Bake-Off and Rev Mark Umpleby will perform a service at Batley Memorial Gardens along with Imams from local mosques from 11am at the Batley Memorial Gardens, with another cake-based event - ‘Cake On The Cobbles’ to follow.

On Sunday, from 9am, Oakwell Hall hosts the annual Run for Jo. Runners can register at racebest.com/races/hgcrs.