Batley artist’s work on show at Royal Academy Summer Exhibition

Batley-based artist Tony Noble, who works from his studio in Redbrick Mill, Batley Carr, has been selected for this year’s Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London.

His painting, entitled Car Park, will be on show from Monday, June 10 to Sunday, August 12 at the Royal Academy in Piccadilly.

This will be the third time he has been selected for the prestigious annual exhibition.

Tony Said: “I’m absolutely thrilled and delighted to have been selected again and am really looking forward to seeing where my painting has been hung when I attend Varnishing Day next week.

“I am very grateful to this year’s exhibition co-ordinator Jock McFadyen RA and the selection committee for choosing to put my work in the show.

“It’s a great place to showcase work and provides a great selling opportunity.”

As always, most of the artworks will be for sale with proceeds helping to fund the Academy’s non profit-making activities, including educating the next generation of artists.

Visit www.tonynoble-artist.com for more information.