Batley chef gets a taste of life on the stage

A CHEF from a Batley curry house is to star on stage in a deliciously entertaining comedy show.

.The Chef Show is a story about a father and son who have very different ideas on how to run the family business.

This hilarious play is about a typical night in your local Indian restaurant, with all the tastes and smells of Britain’s favourite dish, created by a chef in front of your eyes.

On a national tour after winning two awards, actors Kamal Kaan and Rohit Gokani play all the characters, with their comic tales inspired by interviews with restaurant

workers.

They will be joined by popular Lala’s Restaurant manager Akeel Ahmed, for the one night only performance on Wednesday June 19, at Hanging Heaton Cricket Club.

Lalas chef Akeel Ahmend will take to the stage for one night only in The Chef Show.

Akeel will become part of the show as he talks about himself and life at Lala’s in Batley and cooks some tasty, spicy food at the same time.

Father-of-three Akeel, 40, said he was looking forward to his first ever appearance on stage. He said: “I have worked in restaurants since I was younger and worked as a

chef and now a manager.

“I don’t feel nervous as such but some of my friends are coming to see the play, so that will be interesting.

“I have got to know a lot of our customers from this area through the restaurant, so it would be great to see some of them at the performance.”

Yorkshire playwright, BBC Radio Leeds presenter and stand up comedian Nick Ahad, wrote the play after working in his dad’s Bangladeshi restaurant and take

away.

Nick said: “This might be the first time the audience from the Dewsbury and Batley area have heard the story of the person who makes the food in their local curry house.

“When you see the man making your curry has a life, a family and dreams of his own, then you see humanity.

“Food brings people together and breaks down barriers. When you hear his story you cannot fail but see someone more than just the bloke who makes your food. That’s

why I think the Chef Show is vital and timely.

“It will leave behind a genuine relationship that had previously never gone beyond ordering a chicken tikka masala.”

Director Stefan Escreet, whose original idea the play is based on, added: “We are delighted to be working with Lala’s in Batley.

“They are such a highly respected family business and so well known locally. We’re looking forward to plenty of fun on stage.

“We know the Dewsbury and Batley audience will have a great night out and learn a little about the lives of people running these businesses in the community.”

Creative Scene the Arts Council England funded project, which brings arts and culture to north Kirklees, presents the Chef Show, by Ragged Edge Productions.

Nancy Barrett, director of Creative Scene, added: “It is a comedy sketch, a play and a cookery demonstration rolled into one. It is deliciously entertaining and not to be missed.”

The Chef Show is at Hanging Heaton Cricket Club, Bennett Lane, Dewsbury on Wednesday, June 19 at 7.30pm. Running time is two hours including the interval and is suitable for those aged 14 and above.

Book now by going to www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RIrwLbqxHtGg

