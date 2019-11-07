Batley man to take reins of naval performance in front of the Queen

A KIRKLEES man will take the reins of the Maritime Reserves in front of the Queen for the Festival of Remembrance.

Lieutenant Commander Robin Hainsworth, of Dewsbury, said it will be an “honour and privilege” to take the lead of both the Royal Naval Reserve and Royal Marines Reserve for Saturday’s event at the Royal Albert Hall, held before Remembrance Sunday.

This years’ event will mark the 75th anniversary of the great battles of 1944 and the collaboration of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought.

Mr Hainsworth said: “The Festival of Remembrance is an event I’ve watched since being a boy.

“It’s an honour and privilege to be leading the Maritime Reserves in front of the Queen and senior royals at the Royal Albert Hall.

“I’m always moved with the falling poppies and will be reflecting on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and continue to serve.

“It’s always an emotional symbolic moment.”

Currently based at HMS Ceres in Leeds Royal Naval Reserve, Lt Commander Hainsworth, who has been a reservist for 17 years, is a former member of the Calder Division in Batley.

Mr Hainsworth, who began his journey within the armed forces as a Dewsbury Sea Cadet, served with the Royal Fleet Auxiliary around the world, including the Gulf and Baltic conflicts.

The Festival of Remembrance will also mark the 100th anniversary of GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) and the role of the secret services whose work is often unknown.

The event will begin with a two-hour afternoon performance starting at 2pm, with an evening performance commencing at 7pm and concluding at 9pm.