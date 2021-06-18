Batley school battles the odds to raise £61,000 for minibus

Fairfield School in Batley has raised more than £60,000 for a new minibus

Fairfield School, on White Lee Road, was in desperate need of replacing two out-of-date buses in order to meet the complex needs of students aged four to 19-years-old.

The school wrote a bid to The Lords Taverners, who agreed to fund half of the cost of the new minibus, providing the school could fundraise the remaining by June 2020.

Fundraising was going well, with groups within the local community individually fundraising and many events planned at school for families and the local community to support until, of course, Covid-19 hit.

Fundraising during the pandemic has been exceptionally difficult - but that made it all the more exciting for the school.

In April 2021 the school reached its target and the minibus was delivered at the end of May.

Fairfield fundraiser, Sarah Breeze, said: “The minibuses are vital in supporting the curriculum programme for student travel as the timetable demands.

“In addition, they’re used for extra-curricular activities and to ensure inclusion within the community.

“I would like to thank each and every one of you within our community that have helped support us with our fundraising, whether it was sharing our posts on social media, buying raffle tickets or giving generous donations from your own business, to name a few.

“It all adds up and we got there, which, at times during the past 18 months, was looking very unlikely.

“However, we never gave up.”

Steve Roberts, regional representative for The Lords Taverners’ charity, was able to be present when the minibus arrived and for the handover.

He said: “It was a real pleasure to be part of the presentation and I know that the students will benefit greatly from the minibus.”

The school’s next project is to develop the overgrown pond area at the rear of the building to complement the sensory meadow development which is taking place over the summer break.