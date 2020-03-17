Batley used as location for wrestling film

A new feature film is using Batley as a backdrop with one of the main locations the UKW Wrestling Training Centre/Arena.

The movie, entitled Babyface, is the brainchild of actor/director/writer/producer Taavi Peelo.

Fight scene: Filming at the UKW Wrestling Training Centre.

The movie follows a young Estonian-born man, played by Taavi, who is trying to find a place in the world.

He decides to leave everything behind, move to England, and enter the world of professional wrestling.

Taavi said: “I wanted to make something extraordinary that people have not seen yet.

“It’s no secret that Babyface is a movie about professional wrestling, but it’s also an inspirational/emotional story about going after your dreams.

Bar work: The production gets ready to shoot a scene.

“We are working together with UKW (UK Wrestling) promotion which is one of the leading wrestling organisations in United Kingdom.

“It’s remarkable what is going on behind the scenes in wrestling business. People only see the tip of the iceberg.

“We will be finishing principal photography this summer and then we can start the post production.”