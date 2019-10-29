Birstall Church launches Christmas Shoe Box project

St Peter’s Church is spreading Christmas joy one shoe box at a time with a special push for Operation Christmas Child.

The Birstall church is asking residents to fill a shoe box with Christmas presents for children living in poverty across the globe.

The shoe box appeal is part of Operation Christmas Child, a campaign organised by Samaritans Purse, an international Christian charity.

To get involved, simply fill a medium sized shoe box with gifts such as: hats, gloves, toys, pens, colouring pencils, notebooks, picture books and toiletries like toothbrushes, bars of wrapped soap or hairbrush.

A minimum donation of £5 is also needed in order to cover the costs of shipping.

Brook Carbutt, the collection coordinator for St Peter’s said: “We’ve done the shoe box appeal for quite a few years now, but this year we are delighted to be able to say that we are an official collection spot for the local area.

“This makes it easier for us to get even more people involved with the project.

“It’s nice to send presents to children that wouldn’t get any Christmas presents otherwise.

“We can get wrapped up with all the glitz of Christmas and forget what it’s really about. The Shoe box Appeal is such a simple idea,that most people can afford to do, but it makes such a big difference.”

National collection week for the shoe boxes is November 11-18. St. Peter’s church will be open during this week for drop off. You can drop your box off between 10am-12 midday Monday-Friday, or between 2pm-4pm on the Saturday and Sunday. The church will can also provide you with a shoe box.

To get a leaflet to go with the shoe box ask anyone at St.Peter’s, call in to Birstall Library or phone 01924502482.

The charity has said that the following items should not be included: used or damaged items; war related items such as toy guns, play soldiers or knives; chocolate, sweets or other food items; seeds; aerosols; toothpaste, lotions or liquids of any type including bubbles; medicines; hand-made or knitted stuffed toys, playing cards of the 4-suit variety; anything of a political, racial or religious nature, sharp objects; or fragile items or books with mainly words.