Birstall woman commended in New Year's Honours for her contribution to education

Kathryn Farrington has worked at Drighlington Primary school for 30 years.

The 59-year-old Birstall resident, started her career as a nursery nurse and now works as the special educational needs and disability coordinator for the school.

Her work has changed the lives of countless children and their families, from helping pupils reach key milestones, to promoting inclusivity throughout the school.

“I feel overwhelmed to be given this prestigious award. I am extremely humbled by the gratitude paid to me by the parents, children and the community I have served.”

While working as a full time teacher, she gained a degree in Child and Youth studies, a Bachelor of Education and a Postgraduate certificate in Special Education Needs Coordination. She is also the school’s lead teacher on autism and dyslexia.

“I just love children. All children need a voice and I wanted to be that voice.

“Working in education isn’t just about teaching, its about giving pupils and families support they need.

“It’s not just a job, it’s a vocation. It’s very satisfying but also a very difficult line of work,” said Mrs Farrington.