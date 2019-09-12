Calls to build on Batley cricket club's summer camp success

Scores of children were treated to a summer of fun thanks to a cricket club in Batley.

But while the team at Mount Cricket Club are thrilled with the feedback from the Healthy Holidays Summer Camp, they say its success proves what more the club could achieve if it had better facilities.

Abdul Ravat, the club’s development officer, said: “On behalf of the chair, Hanif Mayet, and everyone at the family club, this is another great example of how a cricket club can truly serve its community.

“Thank you to all the parents for trusting your children in our care, something we never take for granted. Thank you also for Kirklees Youth Alliance and Kirklees Council for providing the opportunity to demonstrate our approach, capability and deliver some amazing outcomes.

“There is so much untapped talent and potential at the club and with better facilities and resources we have the capability to expand to provide a huge range of services and opportunities for young people with the expertise we already have.

“If we did have better facilities then we would not need to shift the children elsewhere when it’s raining outside and we could deliver programmes throughout the year for the better of our community.”

The summer camp was a first for the club and saw it providing educational, social and sports activities four hours a day, four days a week, for four weeks.

Imtiyaz Shiliwala, one of the leaders of the project at the club, said: “Children were involved in a range of different and fun-based activities leading to healthier and happier summer holidays with lots of new friendships formed. “We are bowled over with the success and look forward to working with Kirklees Youth Alliance in years to come.”

Tracy Brabin, Batley and Spen MP said she would like to see the summer camp expanded. “It has been an incredible summer for cricket and Mount Cricket Club who are an incredible organisation,” she said.

“They continually show exactly what a sports club should be, embedded in and supportive of its community.

“The Healthy Holiday Summer Camp is pioneering and something I would like to see expanded and as many local children as possible should be spending their holidays learning and growing in a safe and healthy environment.”