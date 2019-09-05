Care home music session reunites two friends after 68 years

A care home resident from Dewsbury has been reunited with a former friend 68 years after last seeing him.

Betty Teale, 88, who lives at Ashworth Grange care home, bumped into Brian Holroyd, now 90, after attending a singing group at Avery Mews care home in Heckmondwike where he now lives.

The former colleagues, who both used to work at Holroyd and Pickersgill Auctioneers in Dewsbury almost seven decades ago, have not seen each other since Betty left the company in 1951.

In 1964, at the tender age of 16, Betty started her career as an office worker, handling admin for the estate agents and auctioneers. She left after five years to help her husband set up his own building firm.

Betty, said: “I knew it was Brian the moment I saw him, I would recognise his face anywhere! We used to have such fun working at the auction house – they were great times – and it has been wonderful to reminisce about this period of my life. We lost contact when I got married as I was so busy helping my husband with his own business so I couldn’t be more delighted that we are back in touch.”

Brian, whose father owned Holroyd and Pickersgill Auctioneers, said: “We instantly recognised each other as Betty hasn’t changed a bit. I’m really looking forward to visiting her at Ashworth Grange – we have 68 years to catch up on.”

Colette Senior, lifestyle manager at Ashworth Grange, said: “Betty was absolutely ecstatic to run into Brian – as soon as she got home she couldn’t wait to tell us all about it. Brian has already visited Betty here at Ashworth Grange where they enjoyed a lovely lunch and a good catch up! They have plans to meet again soon and Betty has even invited Brian to her birthday party next year.”