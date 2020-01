A new sporting session is bowling over residents and proving to be a real hit.

Walking Cricket is operating at Batley’s Al Hikmah Centre on Wednesdays.

This new initiative, held every other Wednesday, engages with those who identify as older adults to help increase mobility, decreases social isolation and provides a chance to make new friends.

Email freddie.maddocks@yorkshirecricketfoundation.com for more information about the sessions.