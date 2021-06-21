Children's landmark models go on show at Dewsbury exhibition

Artist Catherine Traveller at the 'Our Place' exhibition, Daisy Hill, Dewsbury

The “Our Place” models were made by children from Whitcliffe Mount High School, Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, and Pentlands Infant and Nursery School, working with Creative Scene as part of the Our Biennale Finale. They went on show at 44 Daisy Hill in Dewsbury town centre.

A spokesperson said: “Over the last year, young people have spent a lot of time in their homes, daydreaming about visiting their grandparents, playing games at their friends’ house, exploring new worlds at the local library, discovering local history at the museums, and going away on holiday. These dreams have inspired their creative work for ‘Our Place’.

“Drawing on this theme, Kirklees artists Catherine Traveller, Lauren Lister and Carly Gledhill created an activity pack which inspired schoolchildren to create a cardboard or ceramic model of a place they love and write a poem, short story or description of why their place means so much to them.”