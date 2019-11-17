Choir hits right note with party

Members of Batley Community Choir recently held a party at the town’s Community Centre to celebrate the group’s fifth birthday.

The event was attended by members old and new as well as friends and family.

The choir first rehearsed in September 2013, and received a donation from three churches to fund the initial costs – All Saints and St Thomas’ in Batley and St Pauls in Hanging Heaton each donated £100.

Since then the choir has become fully self-sufficient, with a current active membership of well over 40 members.

The choir has regularly accrued funds for local causes, with its total fundraising so far topping £5,000.

It has previously raised funds with its Summer Harmonies charity concerts for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice (£450 in 2016); More in Common Batley and Spen (£750 in 2017) and Yorkshire Cancer Research (£700 in 2018).

Members have also donated more than £1,900 to the Jo Cox Foundation from the proceeds of their single ‘The Rose’, recorded in tribute to the late Batley and Spen MP, as well as raising funds for Batley Food Bank.

The choir’s secretary Kathryn Naylor is understandably proud of the work the choir does in the local community.

She said: “Batley Community Choir is a choir both from and for the community. Over the past five we years we have sung at venues and events large and small, all across town; including the Town Hall, Market Square, Mill Outlet, Churches, Supermarkets, RVS, Christmas Lights, Batley Festivals.

“We exist to support the community of Batley and anyone can join us on Monday nights in the Community Room at Batley Parish Church, whether you’ve spent a life time singing or never have. Everyone is welcome to give it a go.”