The Knit and Natter group from St Andrew’s Church Liversedge have been busy knitting various novelty items from Easter chicks and bunnies to Christmas tree decorations. The Tesco Cleckheaton store has supported the group with the ladies using the shop’s donations to create novelty items which raise funds.

The ladies recently handed over a cheque for £400 to Lou Addison, regional fundraiser for Forget Me Not children’s hospice after their fundraising drive.