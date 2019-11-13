Community comes together for remembrance service in Batley

Over 200 children joined local Faith leaders on Armistice Day to help lead a Remembrance Service in Batley Memorial Gardens.

There were nine local schools represented at the service including Roman Catholic, Church of England and Islamic local schools.

Interfaith Community Remembrance Service

The event was organised by North Kirklees Interfaith (NKI) who are a group of local faith leaders who meet together regularly to grow their friendships, to encourage communities coming together and to plan events.

NKI worked in partnership in organising the event with Royal British Legion Batley and More in Common Batley & Spen.

During the service, students from many of the schools shared poems that they had written for the service about remembrance and peace. One poem read by Asma, a student from Park Road School included these words: “Families are crying a pool of tears remembering their loved ones. Families are destroyed by bombs, guns and explosions.”

The service was led by local faith leaders and members of North Kirklees Inter Faith - Revd Canon Mark Umpleby and Moulana Irfan Soni. The service also included Mr Peter Brierley, member of the Royal British Legion Batley, who brought the crowds gathered to a beautifully observed silence at 11am as they joined with many around the country observing the two minutes silence.

The event was organised by NKI as part of National Inter Faith Week which began last Sunday. Inter Faith Week aims are to strengthen good inter faith relations, to highlight the contribution that faith communities make to society, and to increase understanding between people of religious and non-religious beliefs.

Canon Mark - priest in Batley and member of ‘North Kirklees Interfaith’ (a group for local faith leaders) said: “Inter Faith Week is a fantastic opportunity for people to come together, learn about people in their communities, and grow in our friendships and understanding. The Remembrance service was so moving to see so many young people from so many schools joining together in such a special place with so many others. We gathered to remember those who have died in wars around the world and to think how we all need to work together for peace. Such actions of coming together are a powerful antidote to language of division and to prejudice.”

Moulana Irfan – local Imam and vice-chair of North Kirklees Interfaith said: “It was an honour to be part of the Interfaith Community Remembrance Service, alongside my friend and colleague Revd Mark Umpleby. It was a wonderful morning and to see all the children attending was just amazing and not forgetting the Batley folk who also attended.”