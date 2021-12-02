Competition: Win a VIP booth for six at Oasish gig in Batley

Oasis tribute band Oasish will perform at Origin LIVE in Batley on Saturday, December 11

Since forming in 2004, Oasish has taken the tribute world by storm, performing at some of the UK’s biggest venues, including Wembley Stadium, The National Indoor Arena and Manchester Academy.

Hailed as being the closest to the real thing as it gets, the attention to detail that Oasish brings to its live sets is unmatched.

The band’s “Noel” (aka Paul) uses the very same guitar model that the Gallagher brother himself uses; a Gibson ES355.

With the help of vintage Fender amps and other iconic 90s Britpop equipment, the band creates the “big” sound that Oasis became renowned for.

The band even makes sure it has its style down to a tee, with “Liam” wearing the same Pretty Green Parka that Liam Gallagher was rarely seen without.

The band has worked alongside big names such as Peter Kay, Jools Holland, Clint Boon from Inspiral Carpets, Dodgy and performed with Shaun Ryder of The Happy Mondays.

And Oasish is no stranger to the TV screens either, having appeared on The One Show (BBC), The Gadget Show (Channel 5), Inside Out (ITV), GMTV (ITV), Sky News, The Culture Show (BBC) and numerous other broadcasts all across the television network.

The Reporter Series has teamed up with Origin LIVE to run a competition where one lucky reader can win a VIP booth with six seats to see Oasish on Saturday, December 11.

To enter, simply answer the following question: In which year was Oasish formed?

Email your answer to [email protected] - including your name and daytime contact details - before noon on Tuesday, December 7.

Please include the subject line Oasish ticket competition.

The winner will be notified by noon on Wednesday, December 8.

In adition to the main prize, Origin LIVE has also kindly offered three pairs of tickets for runners-up, so get your entries in for your chance to be there.

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply.