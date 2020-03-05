Coro Amici to perform 'marvellous' music project in Dewsbury

A new choir is to perform one of the most enduring works ever written in Dewsbury next month.

Amici Coro will perform The Messiah at Dewsbury Town Hall on April 19 to celebrate Easter.

Handel's Messiah was originally written in 1741 as a work for Easter and premiered in Lent.

On behalf of the group, Viv Jebson said: "Handel’s Messiah is one the most marvellous and enduring choral works ever written.

"Two aspects of this performance stand out as unusual, firstly the fact it's being sung at Easter and secondly the newly formed choir that will sing it.

"Over the years, it has changed so that now and particularly around this area, it's much more often sung at Christmas.

"This concert takes the work back to the time of year that it was originally written for."

The choir of 70 singers, Coro Amici, is also unusual in that it is ephemeral in nature.

The members of the choir have not performed together before but have been rehearsing weekly every Friday since the start of the year.

The name of the choir literally translates from Italian as Chorus Friends, which everyone should be by the time of the performance, even if they were not known to each other beforehand.

For firm Messiah favourites and those who have perhaps never heard the Messiah before, a delicious treat is in store: mesmerising choruses, uplifting solos by artistes from the Royal Northern College of Music with compelling orchestral accompaniment by a hand-picked baroque chamber orchestra.

Tickets can be found here: kirkleestownhalls.co.uk